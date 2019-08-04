Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

KASPAR, Paul E. was born April 24, 1931 and lived to the age of 88 until July 31, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Peggy Kaspar; his two daughters, Debbie and Sandi; sister, Gloria Rinaman of Jacksonville; brother, Thomas Kaspar of Tampa; along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Paul was also very proud of and excited he was able to meet all three of his grandchildren and his great- granddaughter. He will be remembered by his family as a role model, hard worker, loving husband and father. Paul retired from Anheuser- Busch Brewery after 36 years. He will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts. A visitation will take place at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 West Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL. 33618 with a funeral service following at 2:30 pm. Blount & Curry Carrollwood

