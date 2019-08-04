KASPAR, Paul E. was born April 24, 1931 and lived to the age of 88 until July 31, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Peggy Kaspar; his two daughters, Debbie and Sandi; sister, Gloria Rinaman of Jacksonville; brother, Thomas Kaspar of Tampa; along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Paul was also very proud of and excited he was able to meet all three of his grandchildren and his great- granddaughter. He will be remembered by his family as a role model, hard worker, loving husband and father. Paul retired from Anheuser- Busch Brewery after 36 years. He will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts. A visitation will take place at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 West Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL. 33618 with a funeral service following at 2:30 pm. Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019