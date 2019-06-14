BARTHOLOMEW, Paul L.
87, Born in 1931, passed away June 10, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandy; five sons, Paul Jr., Earl, Ray, Kevin and Jimmie; two daughters, Terri and Sherri; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was of service to this country in the Korean War. Paul retired from his company, Custom Pools and Shotcrete, Inc. He will always be in our hearts. We Love you Poppy. Visitation June 17, 2019 from 9-10 am, Service 10 am both at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 14, 2019