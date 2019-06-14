Paul L. BARTHOLOMEW (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul L. BARTHOLOMEW.
Service Information
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL
34655
(727)-376-7824
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Drive
Trinity, FL
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Drive
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BARTHOLOMEW, Paul L.

87, Born in 1931, passed away June 10, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandy; five sons, Paul Jr., Earl, Ray, Kevin and Jimmie; two daughters, Terri and Sherri; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was of service to this country in the Korean War. Paul retired from his company, Custom Pools and Shotcrete, Inc. He will always be in our hearts. We Love you Poppy. Visitation June 17, 2019 from 9-10 am, Service 10 am both at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, FL.

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.