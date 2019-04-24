Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul L. "Paulie" LANGEVIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LANGEVIN, Paul L. "Paulie"



son of Loretta Toupin Langevin and Levi L. Langevin (Zippo). Born Nov. 27, 1943 passed away April 3, 2019. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Linda Mellor Langevin; children, John, Charles and Joe; granddaughter, Kimberly; and grandson, Leonardo; sisters, Carolyn Langevin, Marilyn Carroll (David); nephew, Christian Delaney (Julie) of Massachusetts, who he always spoke of with great pride. A lifelong and proud Teamster began his career with Interstate Systems and ended with Red Star Express. He was a member of Local 170 Worcester and Local 25 Boston. Paul will always be remembered for his generosity of self towards others. He will be dearly missed. Rest In Peace Paulie. A celebration of Paul's life will he held May 13, 2019, 11 am, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34606.

