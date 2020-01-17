Paul Martin

MARTIN, Paul Lawrence Jr. 86, of Seminole, Florida passed away January 14, 2020. He was born March 6, 1933 in Oklahoma to Paul and Catherine (Nichols ) Martin. Paul graduated from West Point class of 1955. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Marlene Martin, children Linda Johnson and Jeffrey Martin, two grandchildren, and one great grandson. A Funeral service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church 1615 1st St, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785 on January 20, 2020 at 10 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020
