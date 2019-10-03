McRAE, Dr. Paul Sr. of St. Petersburg, passed on Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Paul Jr. (Patricia), Deana, Leah and Pam Roberts (Lance); his cousin, Annetta Darke; and his grandchildren, Symone and Juliet. A reflection and celebration of Dr. McRae's life will be held from 6-9 pm Friday, October 4, at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum, 2240 9th Ave. S., Funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, October 5, at First Baptist Church, 1900 Gandy Boulevard North. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, St. Petersburg, FL or the Pancreatic Cancer Action, Pancan.org A McRae Service
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019