Paul Menzer

MENZER, Paul Emanuel Jr. of Spring Hill, Florida passed away on the morning of August 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Paul was originally from Adelphi, Maryland and is survived by Melissa, his loving wife of 42 years; his three children, Paul, Ben, and Amy; three sisters; and six grandchildren that affectionately referred to him as their Ads. Paul was in the antiques and collectibles business for most of his life and was able to pass on his love for 'treasure hunting' to his children. Dobies Funeral Home/Hudson



