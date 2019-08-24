MULLING, Dr. Paul R. 90, went home to be with the Lord this past Wednesday August 21, 2019. Our family's sorrow and loss is Heaven's joy and gain. As a native Floridian he earned four degrees including a Doctorate. He served in the Air Force, worked on the railroad, and most importantly he was a Missionary in the country of Peru, South America for over 43 years. There he established numerous churches and was the President of two Seminaries. Along with his wife Anna, they taught the people how to read, write, and learn the Bible. The two of them sacrificially worked for "their people in Peru" and delivered babies up and down the Amazon river, sewed up wounds, administered snakebite serum to save lives, taught farmers how to crop, build houses, enhance their schools, and mainly how to live better lives for here and hereafter by delivering the Word of God. Dr. Mulling leaves behind two sisters, a brother, son, daughter, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a large number of family members and friends. Services will be held at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 13513 N. Hwy. 301, Tho-notosassa, FL Saturday, August 24. Visitation is at 10:30 am with funeral service at 11:30 am. Everyone is cordially invited to join us as we celebrate his life and home going. "Thou shalt be missed, because thy seat shall be empty" I Samuel 20:18

