Paul Ortelli

ORTELLI, Paul "Dobber" 58, passed away at home Monday, January 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; daughters, Jessica Velez (Rey), Stephanie Dangerfield (Gary) and Shannen Walker (Derrick); stepsons, Michael Martinez (Sara) and Garrett Sharpless (Ana); grandchildren, Desmond, Austin, Rey Anthony, Gavin and Brynlee, Brandon, Kiara, Araceli and Gloria; sister, Tammie Laurito (Alex); aunts, Elaine Fernan- dez and Debbie Wolfe (Jim); and his loving fur babies, Boxer, Mia; cats, Sammy and Baby. He was a lifelong resident of Tampa. He opened Paul Ortelli Bail Bonds in 1988 and worked in the bail bonds industry for 32 years. He was a member of Rough Riders, The Optimist Club of West Tampa, The Optimist Club of Northwest Tampa. Paul had great passion and love for his family, friends and for the caring of youth. His generous heart to family and friends along with his wonderful sense of humor will be cherished and missed. Boza & Roel Funeral Home www.bozaroelfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2020
