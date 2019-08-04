PARSONS, Paul David 61, passed away from natural causes Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his mountain residence in North Carolina. Paul was born in Oklahoma City, OK, to Reginald and Jean Parsons, where he graduated from Putnam City High School. After graduation, Paul served in the United States Marines before obtaining his accounting degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. His career as a CPA eventually led him to Tampa, Florida, where he met his wife, Marianne Rodgers Parsons, and raised two daughters, Caroline and Miranda Parsons. Besides spending time with his family, Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. In addition to his parents; wife; and daughters; he is survived by his beloved mountain dog, Wobbegong. He was preceded in death by his sister, Regina Lynch. He was a member of South Tampa Fellowship, 5101 Bayshore Blvd., where a memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 10. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or the YMCA of Tampa, where he spent many years coaching soccer.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019