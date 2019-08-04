Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul PARSONS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARSONS, Paul David 61, passed away from natural causes Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his mountain residence in North Carolina. Paul was born in Oklahoma City, OK, to Reginald and Jean Parsons, where he graduated from Putnam City High School. After graduation, Paul served in the United States Marines before obtaining his accounting degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. His career as a CPA eventually led him to Tampa, Florida, where he met his wife, Marianne Rodgers Parsons, and raised two daughters, Caroline and Miranda Parsons. Besides spending time with his family, Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. In addition to his parents; wife; and daughters; he is survived by his beloved mountain dog, Wobbegong. He was preceded in death by his sister, Regina Lynch. He was a member of South Tampa Fellowship, 5101 Bayshore Blvd., where a memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 10. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or the YMCA of Tampa, where he spent many years coaching soccer.

PARSONS, Paul David 61, passed away from natural causes Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his mountain residence in North Carolina. Paul was born in Oklahoma City, OK, to Reginald and Jean Parsons, where he graduated from Putnam City High School. After graduation, Paul served in the United States Marines before obtaining his accounting degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. His career as a CPA eventually led him to Tampa, Florida, where he met his wife, Marianne Rodgers Parsons, and raised two daughters, Caroline and Miranda Parsons. Besides spending time with his family, Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. In addition to his parents; wife; and daughters; he is survived by his beloved mountain dog, Wobbegong. He was preceded in death by his sister, Regina Lynch. He was a member of South Tampa Fellowship, 5101 Bayshore Blvd., where a memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 10. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or the YMCA of Tampa, where he spent many years coaching soccer. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations