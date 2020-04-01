Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul PECOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PECOR, Paul O. age 94, of Largo, Florida, and formerly of Seminole, passed March 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Priscilla Pecor for 69 years; and the father of Stephanie Bartell and husband, Gary, and Madeline Brodmerkle and husband, Gerald. His son, Scott pre- deceased him. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Beverly Pecor; five grandchildren, and five great- grandchildren. Paul was a graduate of Arlington High School and of Northeastern University. After High school Paul served in US Army Air Corps as an Aviator, entering into service at the end of World War II. He worked for many years in the city of Boston as a salesman for Goldsteins, John Carter, and Saxon Companies. Paul enjoyed summers in New Hampshire, with activities such as fishing, boating, and golf. Some of his favorite times were dancing with his wife, Priscilla and attending parties with neighborhood friends. No services are planned due to the coronavirus. Florida Family Cremations

