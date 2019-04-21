Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Philip Bardes. View Sign

passed away April 9, 2019 in St. Petersburg. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1939 and raised in Short Hills, NJ. Paul graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH where he met and married Carole Yeamans, his wife of 56 years. They moved to St. Petersburg after 10 years of marriage. Racing their sailboat on Tampa Bay became Paul's passion. Their two sons, Eric Paul and Christian Alan were their star crew. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Bardes and Dorothea Albrecht Bardes. He is survived by his sisters, Claire Johnson (Gregory) of Pomona, NY and Fleur Conrad (John, deceased) of Berkeley Heights, NJ.



Paul, was "Papa" to his grandchildren, Chase Alan Bardes, Isabel Rose Bardes, Haley Jean Bardes, and Noah Paul Bardes, all of St. Petersburg. He loved boating, sailing and power boating. He and his family cruised much of the Florida West Coast plus more extensive areas on their vacations. When his sailing life ended, he and Carole began extensive world travel, spending three and four weeks at a time on safaris in Northern and Southern Africa, Northern and Southern Europe, Vietnam, China, the Antarctic, the North Pole, India, and much, much more. He loved visiting new places.



When he was not traveling, he could be found on Tampa Bay, either organizing or participating in a boating event (including the 1996 Olympics in Savannah). Paul had a very funny sense of humor. He loved laughing with his friends, and never met a person he didn't enjoy. Bob Dylan was his favorite go-to with wine and he loved whipped cream on everything. Paul cared for and truly loved his family. We will all miss him. The Funeral Service will be Saturday April 27, at 11 am, Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, St. Petersburg, 33704. Visit the online guestbook at:

