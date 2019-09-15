Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 372-2550
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Paul Russo Obituary
RUSSO, Paul Zachary "Zack" passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Zack is survived by his father and mother, Paul and Carol Russo; fiance, Jennifer Brueser; brothers, Nicholas Russo and his companion, Kara Caldarola and Matthew Russo and his companion, Stacey Chant; all of New Port Richey. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old CR 54, New Port Richey. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home. Dobies FH/Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
