|
|
RUSSO, Paul Zachary "Zack" passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Zack is survived by his father and mother, Paul and Carol Russo; fiance, Jennifer Brueser; brothers, Nicholas Russo and his companion, Kara Caldarola and Matthew Russo and his companion, Stacey Chant; all of New Port Richey. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old CR 54, New Port Richey. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home. Dobies FH/Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019