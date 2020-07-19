Paul SCHWARTZ

SCHWARTZ, Paul J. 90, of Tampa, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Paul was born in New York, NY. He served in the Regular Army and the Army Air Force in World War II, in Luzon, the Philippines, and Guam. He was assigned to USAF Strategic Air Command during the Korean War. Paul retired as a Colonel from the Tampa Police Department Auxiliary Police after 21 years of service and he retired from Hillsborough County Schools after teaching for 37 years. Paul enjoyed collecting military memorabilia and doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda Schwartz; his brother, Morton Schwartz; and his daughter, Nadine Niederberger. He is survived by his daughter, Paula Jo Haggerty; grandchildren, Aaron Collier (Sarah) and Megan Filmore (Howard); and his great-grandchildren, Aniah, Kaelyn and Cameron Filmore and the many people, both co-workers and students, whose lives he touched as teacher. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hillsborough Education Foundation. Arrangements handled by Blount & Curry, 813-876-2421.



