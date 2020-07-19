1/1
Paul SCHWARTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHWARTZ, Paul J. 90, of Tampa, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Paul was born in New York, NY. He served in the Regular Army and the Army Air Force in World War II, in Luzon, the Philippines, and Guam. He was assigned to USAF Strategic Air Command during the Korean War. Paul retired as a Colonel from the Tampa Police Department Auxiliary Police after 21 years of service and he retired from Hillsborough County Schools after teaching for 37 years. Paul enjoyed collecting military memorabilia and doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda Schwartz; his brother, Morton Schwartz; and his daughter, Nadine Niederberger. He is survived by his daughter, Paula Jo Haggerty; grandchildren, Aaron Collier (Sarah) and Megan Filmore (Howard); and his great-grandchildren, Aniah, Kaelyn and Cameron Filmore and the many people, both co-workers and students, whose lives he touched as teacher. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hillsborough Education Foundation. Arrangements handled by Blount & Curry, 813-876-2421.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved