SOLA, Paul Jr. "Ricky" 57, Tampa, passed on May 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Loretta Sola; children, Nadina (Ronald), Jennifer (William), Adrian (Anselmo); and four granddaughters, Peyton, Cadence, Maribela, and Mia; father, Paul Sola Sr., sister, Julie Ann (Carlos), and brother, Steven (Sonya); one niece, Victoria (Rico); and three nephews, Giancarlo, Ryland, and Ryce; and one great-niece on the way, Harper Reign. We love you and will miss you dearly. On Thursday, May 14, 2020 his family and friends will gather at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, from 3-6 pm, service will start at 4 pm. Due to the pandemic, a link will be provided for those who would like to join virtually. Online condolences may be made at www.bozaroelfunerals.com. Parade to follow with balloon release at his residence. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
MAY
14
Service
04:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
