SOUSLIN, Paul W. 38, of Tampa, FL, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in his home. He was born Sept. 11, 1981, in Clifton, Texas, to Terry and Mary Souslin. Paul and his family moved to Norwalk in 1986, where he lived his childhood. He was a 1999 graduate of Edison High School. He received his Bachelors of Architecture and many other certifications. Paul worked hard from a very young age. Previously he was employed at Schlessman Seed Co., Chuck's Pizza Pen, and involved with the construction of Norwalk High School on Shady Lane. Paul moved to Tampa at the age of 19, where he started and owned his successful business, Top Notch Floor Decor, Inc., until he died. He always enjoyed spending time with his family, blue pit babies, and friends. He enjoyed participating in mudding events with all his toys, riding his custom Harley, attending bike week and concerts, and hanging out at beaches, especially Gandy Beach. Paul was an amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, and protector. He always stood up for what he thought was right and never backed down. Paul has tremendously impacted so many lives and he will be sincerely missed. Paul is survived by his fiancee, Ruthie Ramos; his mother, Mary E. (Ring) Souslin; siblings, Jessica E. Souslin, Miranda M. Souslin (Randy Jr.) Hamilton, Rance M. Souslin, Michaela J. Souslin; nephews, Logan, Caleb, Jagar, and Zann; nieces, Kaeleigh and Sienna; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, all of whom love him dearly. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wendell D. Ring and Elizabeth M. (Cleavenger) Ring; paternal grandfather, Paul W. Souslin; paternal grandparents, Cecil J. Mann and Lois J. (Winkler) Mann; father, Terry E. Souslin; nephew, Javen A. Preston; uncles, Ronald D. Ring, Tom V. Souslin, Richard J. Souslin; aunt, Ellen K. (Wiseman) Souslin; cousins, Richard J. Souslin Jr., Samuel L. Souslin, Daniel T. Ring, Derek A. Ring, Ryan M. Mann; and many friends. Memorial contributions may be made at Key Bank to Mary Souslin and Miranda Hamilton, if desired. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.

