Paul Souza

SOUZA, Paul A. of Belleair, passed away June 23, 2020 at age 73. He was the President and CEO of the Werres Corporation when he retired in 2016. Paul was a graduate of Brown University where he played D1 hockey. He was also a graduate of the Boston Latin School. Paul was an avid tennis player and golfer. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Peggy; and his three sons, Brett Souza, Rockville, MD, Timothy Souza, Washington, DC, and Blair Ward, Arlington, MA. He was predeceas-ed by his sister, Kathleen Souza Melody. Paul was a friend of everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to The American Heart Assn. at heart.org . Hubbell Funeral Home HubbellFuneralHome.com