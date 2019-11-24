|
SWEENEY, Paul Joseph born February 24, 1954 in New Jersey, passed away November 14, 2019. He passed away peacefully while asleep in his home. Paul was a kind man full of life who enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and spending time with family, friends, and his beloved dogs. He worked as an equipment operator in Pinellas County for 25 plus years and enjoyed his work tremendously. Paul was a loving husband, father, and wonderful friend. He will be missed and always remembered by those who knew him. Rest easy dear friend. Memorial Park FH 527-1196
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019