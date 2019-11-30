Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul TORCH. View Sign Service Information Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 (727)-376-7824 Send Flowers Obituary

TORCH, Paul Adrian 73, of Odessa, Florida, beloved husband and best friend of Marsha (Pierowicz) Torch for 38 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for, and loved on November 20, 2019.He was predeceased by his parents, John Torch and Joan Chisholm; and his sisters, Susan Torch and Adrianna (late Jim) Fitzpatrick. Paul was born in Welland, Ontario, Canada. He attended Niagara Community College and received a BA. He also spent time in the Canadian Army. Paul worked in the insurance industry in Tampa, FL and enjoyed running his own business. He had many longtime clients, of which many became his close friends. He also enjoyed watching his children play tennis and baseball and was a Pony Baseball coach for years. Besides his wife, Marsha, Paul is survived by his children, Jennifer Torch of Nashville, TN, Jordan and his wife, Erin Torch of Holiday, FL and Kelly (late Peter) Thomkins of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada; his grandchildren, Payton, Allyssa and Julian; his sister, Judy (Norman) Schwartz of Phoenix, AZ; and brother, John Torch of Welland, Ontario, Canada and other relatives and friends. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the members of Advent Health and their Palliative Care team. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care were a heartwarming blessing to the entire family. We thank God for the gift of his life and the blessing of the time we spent with him. A memorial service will be held honoring Paul on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, FL 34655. Following the memorial service, family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate Paul's life for a happy hour held in Magnolia Hall on the same grounds. Memorial contributions may be made to LifePath Hospice, c/o Paul Torch, 4200 W. Cypress Street, Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607 or at

