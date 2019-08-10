VANAK, Paul A. 76, of Weeki Wachee, FL passed away March 8, 2018. He was born and raised in Connecticut, and was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Vanak; his sister, Merle Schneider and her husband, Robert Schneider; his son, Paul "Sonny" Vanak. He leaves behind his daughter, Paula Guillet of Connecticut; his grandchildren, Jacquelyn Bizewski (Nicholas), and Daniel Guillet; nephews, Robert Schneider Jr. (Nancy) and his children; and Scott Schneider (Fran). Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, and did a tour of duty in the Vietnam War. Paul spent many years building homes in the mountains of North Carolina and later resided in Las Vegas, NV, before retiring in Florida. He was a very private individual with a great sense of humor, who adored his grandchildren. A memorial service including military honors will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, 3 pm, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

