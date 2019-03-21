CHAPMAN, Dr. Paul W.



90, of Belleair Beach, FL, passed away in his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He will be remembered and missed by many. Paul was born in Athens, GA on January 21, 1929 to Dr. Paul and Elizabeth Chapman. Paul was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Paul graduated from University of Georgia in 1950 with a BS and then again in 1962 from the College of Veterinary Medicine. Paul practiced in Pinellas County and he was the former owner of Chapman Animal Hospital. Paul was passionate about his faith, hunting, fishing, a good laugh, and his boat. One of Paul's proudest accomplishments was being a boat captain. He and his wife, Lois Ann, traveled near and far in their boat. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Paul Chapman and Elizabeth Lewis Chapman; and one sister, Carolyn Fraser. Paul is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Lois Ann McKernan-Chapman; and his children, Lynn, John and Debbie. Visitation will be held in Paul's honor on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3 pm at Seminole First Baptist Church, Seminole, FL. Entombment will take place privately at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park.



Serenity Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019