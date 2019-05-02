Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Wayne Johnson. View Sign Service Information R Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home & Crematory 3530 49Th St N Saint Petersburg , FL 33710 (727)-527-1177 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Paul Wayne



Wayne was born in Huntsville, AL Dec. 2 1944 the son of Esther and Paul R. Johnson, both predeceasing him by many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia and children, Jay (Tasha), Alicia Shavlan (Michael), and Dr. G. Roger Dunkelberger (Sherri). He has five grandchildren, Trevor, Drew, Evan, Kali, Kai. There are two stepsisters, Eloyse Colbert and Charlene Gordon; and of course, his two dogs, Buddy and Willow. He lived most of his life raised by relatives in St. Petersburg, graduating from Boca Ciega HS in '63. This was the Vietnam era, and he volunteered for the Air Force even though he would not have been drafted. He was the only son of his father who died in Belgium in WWII before Wayne was born. After returning from his assignment in Libya, he graduated from the University of Tampa and acquired a degree in Business and management. After a few jobs he joined the Post Office and retired from management positions. His biggest loves were his family, the woods, especially in North Carolina, and his dogs. He was an avid fan of his grandchildren's sports, and of course the Bucs and Rays. Services Saturday, May 4, at R Lee Williams Funeral Home. 3530 49th St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Viewing is at 10 am, Services 11 am followed by services at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers. Please make donation to a no kill animal shelter.

