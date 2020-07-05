Paul WEINGARTNER

WEINGARTNER, Paul William 59, passed away at his home in Seminole, Florida June 29, 2020 with his wife, sister and son by his side, after a long illness. He is now at peace with our Heavenly Father. He was born March 30, 1961 in Monmouth Junction, NJ, son of John William Weingartner and Jean Ella (Bellis) Weingartner. Paul attended Largo High School. Paul worked as a CNC Machinist at ConMed Linvatec for 24 years. He played the bass guitar in the Christian band at 60th Street Baptist Church in Pinellas Park, Florida, which he was a member of for many years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cindy Weingartner; his sister, Linda Field; son, Justin Weingartner; daughter, Sherri Weingartner; grandchildren, Savanna Weingartner, Ally Wein-gartner, A.J. Bornschein, Serena Gleason; and three stepsons, David Bushnell, Daniel Bushnell, and Jason Bushnell.



