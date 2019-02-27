Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Wesley JACKSON. View Sign

JACKSON, Paul Wesley



72, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. Paul was the first of three sons born to Earl Wesley Jackson Jr. and Pauline Mann in Lakeland, Florida. His brothers were Tom and Alan. Paul graduated from Lakeland High School, class of 1964. He then attended the University of Florida, where he became a lifelong "Fighting Gator", a brother of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and met his wife of 38 years, Judy Bourdage Jackson. In 1972, Paul entered dental school at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. He then served two years in the





JACKSON, Paul Wesley72, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. Paul was the first of three sons born to Earl Wesley Jackson Jr. and Pauline Mann in Lakeland, Florida. His brothers were Tom and Alan. Paul graduated from Lakeland High School, class of 1964. He then attended the University of Florida, where he became a lifelong "Fighting Gator", a brother of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and met his wife of 38 years, Judy Bourdage Jackson. In 1972, Paul entered dental school at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. He then served two years in the United States Navy in the Philippine Islands as a general dentist. It was there that Paul and Judy had their daughter, Lara. After the Navy, Paul obtained a Master's Degree in Health Administration at the School of Public Health, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Paul and Judy had their son, Brad, while living in Chapel Hill. Judy and Paul returned to Tampa Bay to raise their children. Paul managed his own dental practice, spent time as a real estate developer and broker, was the owner of The SportsLook, a snow ski shop in Clearwater, pursued a fish farming business, wrote a short screenplay, and had many other entrepreneurial ventures. At age 60, Paul's life took an unexpected turn. Cancer took Judy away in 2007. Paul moved closer to his children. Two years later, Paul decided to take a trip around the world. While traveling in the Italian Alps, he met an Italian woman, Anna. The two married and Paul moved to Anna's hometown, Carugate, Italy. Paul became very close to Anna's family. Paul's family will miss him dearly-his wife, Anna; daughter, Lara (Kevin); son, Brad (Erin); grandchildren, Haley, Ryan, Benjamin, and JudyAnne; and his brother, Alan. A service to celebrate Paul's life will take place at 11 am, Sunday, March 10 at the Tampa Garden Club, 2629 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629. A reception and gathering will immediately follow the service at the Tampa Garden Club. Casual attire is welcomed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation ( www.netrf.org ) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network ( www.pancan.org ). Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close