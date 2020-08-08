1/1
Paula BEASLEY
BEASLEY, Paula A. 70, died on July 10, 2020 in Brooksville, Florida. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on August 8, 1949, she was the daughter of Charles and Calantha Beasley. The family moved to Brooksville in 1959. Paula graduated from Hernando High School in 1967. She worked early on for Neisner's and Luigi's and many years for Treelawn Builders and the Hernando County School Board. Paula loved nature and dogs, particularly her Dalmation, Skippy, and her rescued pit bull, Cecil. She was a lifelong avid reader, enjoyed movies and greatly appreciated the music of her generation. She enjoyed all the children in her family, especially her grandson. When he was young, they had fun reading, ice skating and going to concerts together. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Rittenhouse and husband, Kevin; grandson, Dylan; sister, Charlotte Bauer and husband, Parker; nieces, Katie Murdock, Stephanie Bauer and Valerie Lee; twin brother, Paul C. Beasley; nephews, Craig Havelis and Chandler Beasley; niece, Callie Sullivan; grandniece, Daphne Sullivan; and sister-in-law, Karen Beasley. Family gatherings in memory of Paula will be held at Beasley Bay near Pine Island and with extended family in Charleston.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
