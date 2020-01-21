CONNER, Paula Christine (Froehler) born in Amberg, Germany October 3, 1936 passed away in Tarpon Springs on January 10, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, Anneliese Braun and Irene Mueller of Germany; son, Peter and wife, Evelyn Conner; daughter, Betty Conner Hamilton and husband, Henry (Hank); son, James Jeffrey Conner; grandsons, Jason and wife, Analyn Conner, Michael and wife, Fancy Conner, Chad and wife, Jennifer Anchors, Corey Anchors, Sean, Taylor and Bradley Gehricke; granddaughters, Jamie Anchor, Hollye Hamilton, Sarah and Tabatha Conner; and ten great-grandchildren, Jason, Raquel, James, Alexia, Mia, Kyleigh, Reagan, Ember, Sophie and Ryleigh.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020