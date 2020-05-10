DOHERTY, Paula Kathleen "Glick" 73, of Treasure Island, passed away May 4, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Paula is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles F. Doherty; son, Timothy A. Doherty; daughter, Joy M. (Doherty) Harvey; son, Charles E. Doherty; son, Kevin J. Doherty; 10 grandchildren; sister, Karol (Glick) Secondo and brother, Karl Glick. Originally from Pittsburg, Kansas and a graduate from Pittsburg State University with a degree in Social Work, Paula left with her husband, Charlie, when he joined the Army in 1968. After five years in the service, Paula and Charlie settled in Westland, Michigan, where they raised their four children. In 2008, they became snowbird residents of Treasure Island, Florida. Paula was a lifelong and active member in the Catholic Church where she celebrated her faith in every facet of life. Her compassion shone through even in her career of over 20 years as an employee and volunteer for the Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Michigan. Paula was Charlie's soulmate, a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and an inspiration to so many. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Howell, Michigan, at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to Livingston County Ultrasound Initiative (LCUI) which could possibly save the life of a child from being aborted. Please visit www.lcultrasound.org for additional information. Save a Child. Please visit www.beachmemorialchapel.com to place a tribute.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.