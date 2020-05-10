Paula DOHERTY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOHERTY, Paula Kathleen "Glick" 73, of Treasure Island, passed away May 4, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Paula is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles F. Doherty; son, Timothy A. Doherty; daughter, Joy M. (Doherty) Harvey; son, Charles E. Doherty; son, Kevin J. Doherty; 10 grandchildren; sister, Karol (Glick) Secondo and brother, Karl Glick. Originally from Pittsburg, Kansas and a graduate from Pittsburg State University with a degree in Social Work, Paula left with her husband, Charlie, when he joined the Army in 1968. After five years in the service, Paula and Charlie settled in Westland, Michigan, where they raised their four children. In 2008, they became snowbird residents of Treasure Island, Florida. Paula was a lifelong and active member in the Catholic Church where she celebrated her faith in every facet of life. Her compassion shone through even in her career of over 20 years as an employee and volunteer for the Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Michigan. Paula was Charlie's soulmate, a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and an inspiration to so many. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Howell, Michigan, at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to Livingston County Ultrasound Initiative (LCUI) which could possibly save the life of a child from being aborted. Please visit www.lcultrasound.org for additional information. Save a Child. Please visit www.beachmemorialchapel.com to place a tribute.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
7273910121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
So sorry to learn of your loss, Charlie. Much sympathy to you and the children.
Peggy Conn
Family
May 9, 2020
Charlie,
So sorry to hear of your loss.
Eternal rest grant unto her, Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Walt Kreucher
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved