GEMELLI, Paula R died Friday, October 18, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Michael A. Gemelli; Paula is survived by her loving family. A native of St. Petersburg, she was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School Class of 1952 and the Mound Park Nursing School. Funeral Services are Saturday, October 26 at St. Vincent's Episcopal Church, 5441 9th Avenue North at 10 am with a reception to follow. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019