Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
Palm Harbor United Methodist Church
More Obituaries for Paula Eriksen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Joan Eriksen


1934 - 2020
Paula Joan Eriksen Obituary
86, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away on March 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Ragnar who preceded her in death; a loving mother to Vicki (Ramiro), Joseph (Patricia), and Gary (Michael); cherished grandmother to Sami, Megan, Michael, Catherine, and Benjamin; a great-grandmother to Kaiden, Declan, Silas, Landon, and Logan; and a dear sister to Mary, Charles, and Daniel. Paula was a longtime member of the Palm Harbor United Methodist Church (PHUMC). She served as a volunteer and a Stephen Minister. She was an avid reader and volunteered at the Palm Harbor Library for many years. She was a renowned baker and loved baking new recipes for neighbors and the staff of PHUMC. She dearly loved all animals and was an outstanding advocate for them, but she especially loved her dogs. Her boxer, Abbey, will miss her terribly. A Celebration of Life is planned for April 25, 2020 at the Palm Harbor United Methodist Church; however, due to the ongoing health situation, please check with the church prior to April 25.
Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Dunedin
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020
