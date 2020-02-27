PEARSON Paula 46, gained her angel wings February 24, 2020. She was born in Tampa, June 27, 1973 to Paul and Bonnie Horne. She was the youngest of three siblings. She was an amazing wife, mother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with family and caring for her home. She leaves behind husband, Erik Pearson; sons, Luke, Caden and Aaron; daughter, Autumn; and step son, Skyler; her parents, Paul and Bonnie Horne; siblings, Deanna Horne and Susann Mitchell; many nieces and nephews and other family and friends who loved her dearly. Her Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11 am at Grace Church, 2320 Sleepy Hill Rd., Lakekand, FL 33810.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020