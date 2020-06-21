Paulette LeJEUNE
LeJEUNE, Paulette much beloved wife and mother, went to Heaven peacefully May 21, 2020, two days before her 66th birthday. She was stolen from us far too soon by MMMT cancer. A truly gifted artisan, Paulette's talents touched many lives. She sought to be a light for God in a dark world so that others could experience the love of Jesus. A great void remains for the family she left behind. In lieu of flowers please donate to the GCS Project gcsproject.org/donate/ or plant a dogwood tree fopos.org/donate-a-tree

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
