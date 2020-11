MARKOWITZ, Paulette A. 78, of Palm Harbor, passed away October 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she moved to Bradenton in 1977 where she worked at Jessie P. Miller Elementary for 12 years and volunteered at Menorah Manor nursing home. She moved to Palm Harbor in 2010 and was a member of Temple Ahavat Shalom. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to Howard; mother to Gwen Clemens (Michael); and grandmother to Julia and Rebekah. She will be missed.



