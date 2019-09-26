DAVIS, Pauline 64, of St. Petersburg, transi-tioned to her heavenly home September 17, 2019. She serv-ed as an Executive Secretary for GE/Lockheed Martin, BIC Corp., Linvatec, until retirement, as well as retired after 20 years from the United States Coast Guard. Cherished memories she leaves to her parents, Paul Sr. and Lillie King; brothers, Jesse King Sr. (Ruth), Paul King Jr. (Roberta), and Craig King Sr.; sisters, Deborah Jones (Tonderick), Cynthia Seay, Shirley Crumbley (Earnest), and Bridget King, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 4-8 pm, Funeral is Saturday Sept. 28, 11 am, both services to be held at St. John M.B. Church 3200 5th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019