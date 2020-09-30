Pauline GOBLE

GOBLE, Pauline W. 96, died on September 25, 2020. Waiting with open arms to welcome her home in heaven were her parents, Addie and Riley Green Weaver; her husband, James A. Goble, Jr., her daughter, Margaret Jane Burton; and her son, James A. Goble, III. Left here to mourn her on earth are her sister, Mona Spandel; her daughters, Priscilla Arbogast (Perry), and Elizabeth "Libby" Bourlon (Phillip); her grandchildren, Jeffrey Arbogast (Holly), Kari Koger (Henry), Robin Willmott (Grant), Alison Arbogast, and Katie January (Tom); her great-grandchildren, Courtney Chapa, Zachery Chapa, Cody Chapa, Braxton Arbogast, Mason Arbogast, Grayson Willmott, Ryland Willmott, and Riley Koger; and friends too numerous to count. She was the bedrock, cornerstone and moral compass of our family and her passing leaves an empty hole in all of our hearts.



