Pauline GOBLE
GOBLE, Pauline W. 96, died on September 25, 2020. Waiting with open arms to welcome her home in heaven were her parents, Addie and Riley Green Weaver; her husband, James A. Goble, Jr., her daughter, Margaret Jane Burton; and her son, James A. Goble, III. Left here to mourn her on earth are her sister, Mona Spandel; her daughters, Priscilla Arbogast (Perry), and Elizabeth "Libby" Bourlon (Phillip); her grandchildren, Jeffrey Arbogast (Holly), Kari Koger (Henry), Robin Willmott (Grant), Alison Arbogast, and Katie January (Tom); her great-grandchildren, Courtney Chapa, Zachery Chapa, Cody Chapa, Braxton Arbogast, Mason Arbogast, Grayson Willmott, Ryland Willmott, and Riley Koger; and friends too numerous to count. She was the bedrock, cornerstone and moral compass of our family and her passing leaves an empty hole in all of our hearts.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
