HAMMOND, Pauline Reilly passed away on December 11, 2019. She was a loving, beautiful and resilient woman. Born in Dixon, Illinois, Pauline came from a large Irish Catholic family and was a true Irish gem. She loved quilting, playing bridge, traveling, cooking, reading, bowling, and good old-fashioned fun. She made everybody feel like they were her favorite. Pauline will be remembered for her quick wit, strength and beautiful smile. She is survived by her children, Carol Kremer; Mary Smith; John Hammond; and Paul Hammond; siblings, Ann and Bob along with 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her fa- mily is comforted to know she is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Phil; youngest daughter, Laura; and many dear family members and friends. A memorial mass will be held at noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida. Her family is grateful for the caring earthly angels from Discovery Village, Tampa Palms and Lifepath Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Pauline's memory with an act of kindness to someone in need.

