LEVINE, Pauline



formerly of Natick, MA, now of Spring Hill, FL, died one day short of her 97th birthday on May 3, 2019. She leaves two children, David of Newburyport, MA and Barbara of South Natick, MA. A daughter, Debra, predeceased her in 1988 as did her husband, Phil after 68 years of marriage in 2010. Two grandchildren are Seth Levine from St. Petersburg, FL, and Joshua Levine of Tahoe, CA. Her great-grandchild, Jakob, is at college in Seattle.



Polly was born in Brookline, MA and attended Brookline schools. She married Philip Levine in 1942, and they settled in Natick until 1982 when they moved to Spring Hill.



As a child Polly danced with several performing ballet schools four days a week and had been invited to join the Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company by Edward Villela. She continued to pursue her love of dance performance in a variety of community-based theater activities. She shifted her passion for movement to Yoga later in life and continued a regular Yoga practice until shortly before her death. She was a stellar baker and expert knitter. Her other strong interests included gardening, reading, learning, and multiple volunteer activities. She and Phil helped to found Temples in Framingham, MA (Beth Am) and in Spring Hill, FL (Beth David). She remained a very active Temple member throughout her life.



A vibrant, curious, interested, adventurous, and courageous woman, she will be greatly missed by her family and many, many friends. Donations may be made to Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill, FL 34609, or a .

