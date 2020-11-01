1/1
Pauline McRAE
McRAE, Pauline K. 100, of Tampa, FL died on October 26, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Dorothy Lopez; sons, Ronald and William Frank Jr. (Dody). She has three grandchildren, Dodie Robertson, Christopher Lopez and Ryan McRae; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Jessie Jones; and brother, Julius King. Graveside service Monday, November 2, 11 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery 4207 E. Lake Ave. Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lifepath Hospice or Humane Society of Tampa in her name.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
