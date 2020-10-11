Pauline Moore

MOORE, Pauline D. 99, of St Petersburg, went to be with the Lord October 4, 2020 with her loving son at her side. Pauline is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lenoir B. Moore; her sisters, Fay and Trilby and brother, Lester. She was born in Marion NC, lettered in basketball and graduated Valedictorian of her class. She is survived by her son, Lynn Moore. Her nieces include Cindy Holloway, Toni L. Stevens, Susan Dayton Elliott, Cathy Dayton Williams, Deborah Dayton Lucarell who loved "Aunt Polly." A resident of Pt. Brittany and member of Pass-A-Grille Community Church, she was called a "Southern Belle" and a "Sweet Lady". Cathy Heron wrote she was an "Angel On Earth". Dearly loved and missed by all. Complete obit at www.rlwilliams.com
R. Lee Williams & Son