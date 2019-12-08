Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Pemberton. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

PEMBERTON, Pauline Lovely 90, of St. Pete Beach, Florida, passed away on December 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Lee and Lela Lovely on June 19, 1929 in Lake City, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold J. Pemberton of Lancing, Tennessee, whom she was married to for 30 wonderful years. They resided in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the Atomic City. Pauline retired to St. Petersburg, FL in 1994. She was employed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 44 years as a senior travel specialist. She enjoyed traveling especially to Japan and England. She was a master cook in the kitchen and especially enjoyed cooking for holiday gatherings of family and friends. Family and friends were her passion and delight. Pauline was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Pauline is survived by her three children, Steve Pemberton of St. Petersburg, FL, Karen Jones and husband, Will of Cumming, GA and Connie Winkler and husband, Dave of St. Petersburg, FL. Also, six grandchildren, Grant Jones and wife, Carly of Cumming, GA, Connor Jones of Cumming, GA, Mason Jones of Cumming, GA, Paulina Pencheff of St. Petersburg, FL, Halli Pencheff of St. Petersburg, FL and Ivana Pencheff of New York, NY, and a number of loving relatives and close friends. A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at the Don Cesar Hotel, St. Pete Beach, FL, date and time to be announced. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .

PEMBERTON, Pauline Lovely 90, of St. Pete Beach, Florida, passed away on December 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Lee and Lela Lovely on June 19, 1929 in Lake City, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold J. Pemberton of Lancing, Tennessee, whom she was married to for 30 wonderful years. They resided in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the Atomic City. Pauline retired to St. Petersburg, FL in 1994. She was employed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 44 years as a senior travel specialist. She enjoyed traveling especially to Japan and England. She was a master cook in the kitchen and especially enjoyed cooking for holiday gatherings of family and friends. Family and friends were her passion and delight. Pauline was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Pauline is survived by her three children, Steve Pemberton of St. Petersburg, FL, Karen Jones and husband, Will of Cumming, GA and Connie Winkler and husband, Dave of St. Petersburg, FL. Also, six grandchildren, Grant Jones and wife, Carly of Cumming, GA, Connor Jones of Cumming, GA, Mason Jones of Cumming, GA, Paulina Pencheff of St. Petersburg, FL, Halli Pencheff of St. Petersburg, FL and Ivana Pencheff of New York, NY, and a number of loving relatives and close friends. A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at the Don Cesar Hotel, St. Pete Beach, FL, date and time to be announced. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.