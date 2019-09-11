Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline TRUSTY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TRUSTY, Pauline A. lost her courageous battle with cancer August 30, 2019 in Tampa. A graduate of Leto High School, Tampa, Class of 1968, Pauline ran a beauty supply business for nearly 50 years and helped countless hairdressers with the products that they needed to use to master their profession. A self-made woman, stoic, independent and unassuming, she changed, for the better, each life she touched. She was a humanitarian, as much of her time was spent after hours and on weekends meeting with women who were reeling from cancer treatment or recovering from hardship. A master of wigs, she volunteered her time with the American Cancer Society and donated countless wigs, scarves and hats to the Look Good, Feel Better program that helps women with their image as they go through their chemo treatments. She was preceded in death by her beloved friend and business partner, Charles B. Bridges. She is survived by devoted co-workers, Gracie and Clayton, as well as many special friends and neighbors. She is also survived by her furry friends Dog, Judah, Champagne and Tasha. There will be a celebration of her life, Saturday, Sept. 14 at Applebee's, Gandy Blvd Tampa from noon - 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, Pauline requested donations to Big Cat Rescue, 12802 Easy St, Tampa FL 33625, in her memory. C of GTB 813-957-2667

TRUSTY, Pauline A. lost her courageous battle with cancer August 30, 2019 in Tampa. A graduate of Leto High School, Tampa, Class of 1968, Pauline ran a beauty supply business for nearly 50 years and helped countless hairdressers with the products that they needed to use to master their profession. A self-made woman, stoic, independent and unassuming, she changed, for the better, each life she touched. She was a humanitarian, as much of her time was spent after hours and on weekends meeting with women who were reeling from cancer treatment or recovering from hardship. A master of wigs, she volunteered her time with the American Cancer Society and donated countless wigs, scarves and hats to the Look Good, Feel Better program that helps women with their image as they go through their chemo treatments. She was preceded in death by her beloved friend and business partner, Charles B. Bridges. She is survived by devoted co-workers, Gracie and Clayton, as well as many special friends and neighbors. She is also survived by her furry friends Dog, Judah, Champagne and Tasha. There will be a celebration of her life, Saturday, Sept. 14 at Applebee's, Gandy Blvd Tampa from noon - 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, Pauline requested donations to Big Cat Rescue, 12802 Easy St, Tampa FL 33625, in her memory. C of GTB 813-957-2667 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close