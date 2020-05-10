Pauline Williams
WILLIAMS, Pauline died April 25, 2020 at the young age of 90 years in Bradenton. She lived her life in Love, Grace, and Faith. She was born in Peterborough, NH, she moved to St. Petersburg where she met the love of her life and they were married for 51 years. Preceded in death by her husband, James O. Williams; parents, Cecile H. and Evelyn R. Mason; and grandson, Blake G. Freeman. Pauline is survived by her daughters, Pauldie Ann Freeman-Howrigan (Randy) and Jamie Lynn Cox (Jim); grandson, Jim R. Freeman (Caroline); step-grandchildren, Brooke and Braden Cutchen; nieces and nephews. Gravesite services and a celebration of her life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be given to The Women's Resource Center Scholarship Fund, 1926 Manatee Ave West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Visit her online guestbook at: AndersonMcQueen.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
