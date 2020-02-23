RENKER, Pearl Ann (Katz) of Pinellas Park, FL passed away February 20, 2020. She was born June 1, 1928 in New York City, New York. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Vincent Renker, whom she married on September 4, 1945. Together they raised five children, Katherine Berkes, Paul Renker, Alexandria Lewis Hollister, Steven Renker, Lori Floner and had 10 grandchildren, 11 great -grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020