BROOKS, Pearlie Mae Foster 89, passed a- way peacefully at home on January 14, 2020 in the care of her daughter, Deborah Brooks, in Spring Hill, Florida. She is survived by four other children, Carol Bowen, Harold Brooks, Wanda Jones, and Danny Boykins; two sisters, Alberta Franco, and Amelia Foster; with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held Tuesday, January 21, at 10 am to 12 pm at: Lawsons Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020