Pearlie Mae WILLIAMS

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mark M.B. Church
1301 37th St. S.
Wake
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Mark M.B. Church
1301 37th St. S.
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mark M.B. Church
1301 37th St. S.
Obituary
WILLIAMS, Pearlie Mae

87, of St. Petersburg, transitioned May 8, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Saundra Crompton; son, Ronnie Williams; two siblings, Ethel Stephens and Maime Griffin; nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and longtime friend, James Oneal. Visitation, Friday, 5-7 pm with wake at 6 pm. Funeral, Saturday, May 18, 1:30 pm, both services to be held at St. Mark M.B. Church 1301 37th St. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019
