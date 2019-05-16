WILLIAMS, Pearlie Mae
87, of St. Petersburg, transitioned May 8, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Saundra Crompton; son, Ronnie Williams; two siblings, Ethel Stephens and Maime Griffin; nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and longtime friend, James Oneal. Visitation, Friday, 5-7 pm with wake at 6 pm. Funeral, Saturday, May 18, 1:30 pm, both services to be held at St. Mark M.B. Church 1301 37th St. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
