ANDERSON, Peggy Lauper She got the best Christmas present ever. After a nine year battle with ovarian cancer, she is joining Jesus for his birthday. Born September 29, 1941, Peggy Lauper Anderson obtained her wings December 19, 2019. She was a light to all who knew her. She inspired students at Big Ridge Elementary and Hixson Middle school, challenging children to reach for the stars. A natural drama queen, she led the drama clubs at Hixson Middle School and her retirement community in Riverview, Florida. She was devoted to her family, her country, and her church, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center. She was a warrior in her fight against cancer, although she was also pampered and not more than a little spoiled. She leaves behind the love of her life, her spouse of almost 58 years, James "Bud" Anderson. She is survived by her two sisters, Susan Lauper Britton (Johnny) and Patricia Lauper Smith; three children, Robin Anderson O'Malley (David), Jim Anderson (Tammy), and Terri Anderson (Melody); five grandchildren, Patrick O'Malley (Ginger), Staff Sgt. Ryan O'Malley (Katie), Heather O'Malley Carnes (Chris), Matt Anderson, and Emily Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Sydney, Colin, Garrett, and Connor; and many beloved nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her greatly. A Graveside Service will be held December 23, 2019, 3 pm, at Chattanooga Funeral Home-North Chapel. A subsequent memorial service will be held at her church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Season's Hospice and Palliative Care of Hillsborough County Florida.

