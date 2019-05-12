Peggy Ann (Beaty) Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Peggy Ann

(Beaty) 75, of Temple Terrace, lost her battle with cancer April 30, 2019. She was a kind and generous person with a creative soul, always giving to others and expecting nothing in return. She is survived by her sisters, Johnnye Balitsaris (Peter) and Donna Brass (David); sister-in-law, Angela Strickland; her children, Tonya Tully (Tim), Paula Garcia (Eddie), Michelle Lawrence, and Joe Lawrence (Patricia); her grandchildren, Bobby Durham (Olivia), Misty Durham, Shelby Tully, Melina Garcia and Paul Tully; and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held June 23, 6-8 pm, at Temple Terrace Golf Club (Bar).

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019
