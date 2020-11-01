1/
COPELAND, Peggy Anne 79, of Plant City, Florida, born on July 12, 1941 in Plant City, Florida, entered into eternal rest on October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Raymond Copeland. She is survived by children, Stacy Barger, Ben Copeland (Brenda), Kendra Ward, of Plant City; grandchildren, Jennifer Zannone (Joe), Justin Ward, Carli Copeland, Chance Copeland; great grandchildren, Caitlin Zannone, Jenna Zannone; sister, Nancy Perkins. She was a member of Plant City Church of Christ. No services will be held.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
