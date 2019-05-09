Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy (Graves) GREENSLADE. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENSLADE, Peggy



(Graves)



a life-long resident of Tampa, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She is survived by her son, Lee; daughter, Lisa Sleek; son-in-law, Art Sleek; grandchildren, Tracey and Tiffany Sleek, and Kristopher Greenslade. She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack); and son, Dale Greenslade. She co-owned and worked in her husband's plumbing business, Greenslade Plumbing, and served as President of both the Florida and National Women's Auxiliary of the Plumbing Heating and Cooling Contractors Association. She graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1954 and was inducted into the HHS Alumni Hall of Fame in May, 2014. Peggy was an artsy person and enjoyed quilting, painting, crafts (Peg's Crafts), professional cake decorating, etc. She enjoyed traveling and especially spending time in the mountains of North Carolina. Her Masonic affiliations were Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and Rainbow Girls. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in honor of Peggy to the . Funeral Services be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 am, at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

