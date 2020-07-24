1/1
Peggy HANSEN
1953 - 2020
HANSEN, Peggy Lee was born in England June 8, 1953. She died at home in St. Petersburg July 7, 2020. She was 67 years old. Peggy was a loving sister and an amazing friend. She was retired from Sensidyne. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Chester Straughn and brother-in-law, Michael Poynter. She is survived by sisters, Debbie Poynter and Linda Floyd; and brother-in-law, Michael Floyd; niece, Sasha Poynter and nephews, Michael and Derek Floyd. She was much loved by family and friends alike and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date due to Covid-19.

Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 24, 2020
Peggy, you were the best sister ever, along with Debbie, and I miss you so much already. I will always love you very, very much and every June 8 I will still sing you the monkey song. I'll see you soon! I love you, Linda
Linda Floyd
Sister
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Straughn) Hansen Families for the loss of your loved one, Peggy Lee, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
