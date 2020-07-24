HANSEN, Peggy Lee was born in England June 8, 1953. She died at home in St. Petersburg July 7, 2020. She was 67 years old. Peggy was a loving sister and an amazing friend. She was retired from Sensidyne. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Chester Straughn and brother-in-law, Michael Poynter. She is survived by sisters, Debbie Poynter and Linda Floyd; and brother-in-law, Michael Floyd; niece, Sasha Poynter and nephews, Michael and Derek Floyd. She was much loved by family and friends alike and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date due to Covid-19.



