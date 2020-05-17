HARVIE, Peggy (Case) passed away April 29, 2020. She was born June 29, 1925 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Mrs. Harvie attended Montreat High School and Junior College and Maryville College. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1948 with a BS in Nursing. Mrs. Harvie resigned as Instructor at Department of Pediatrics Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1949 to accept appointment as a medical missionary of the Board of Foreign Missions of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A in Western India the next year. She served as Director of the Wanless Mission Hospital, School of Nursing in Miraj, India. She returned to Teachers College, Columbia University earning an MA in Nursing Education in 1956. She returned to Miraj in 1957, and later worked supporting The Alice Home in Kolhapur. The family returned to the U.S.A. in 1972. Mrs. Harvie worked for the Maryland State Department of Health until retiring to Dunedin, FL. Their family was among the last to journey to India and back via ocean liner. They also toured the Holy Lands and many Mediterranean countries. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, fellow Presbyterian missionary, Robert W. Harvie Sr. She is warmly remembered by friends, fellow missionaries, students, colleagues, and three children, Robert Jr., John and Anne and two grandchildren. Due to COVID19 pandemic, a celebration of Mrs. Harvie's life will be scheduled at a future date.



