Peggy KEASLER
KEASLER, Peggy 74, of New Port Richey, died peacefully at home Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born and raised in Illinois, Peggy lived almost 40 years in the Tampa Bay area, where she worked in real estate, entertained children in hospitals, crafted, grew orchids, and enjoyed the music of Elvis Presley. A devoted Christian, she is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Glenna. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Charles; her children, Charles, Christy, and Amy; her grandson, Alex; her brothers, Richard and Ronald; her sons-in-law Kevin and Michael; and many, many extended family and friends, all whom she loved very much. Services are being scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HPH Hospice of Pasco County or your local Hospice facility.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
